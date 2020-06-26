Fox, Ruth Merita Evans
0 entries

Fox, Ruth Merita Evans

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Ruth Merita Evans Fox, 94, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fox family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Fox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News