Fox, Reba Ann Duncan

March 17, 1938 - July 22, 2020 Reba Ann Duncan Fox, 82, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. Born in Alexander County March 17, 1938, she was the daughter of the late James Wellmoth Duncan and Della Cook Duncan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two brothers, Arthur Lee Duncan and James Dwight Duncan. Reba worked 30-plus years at Bali Textiles and was a member of New Bethany Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Jimmy Graden Fox; son, Nelson Eugene Fox; daughter, Crystal Dawn Pardue; granddaughter, Angel Pardue; grandsons, Dallas Fox and David Fox and great-granddaughter, Summer Fulbright; and her siblings, Arnie C. Duncan, Evanell Kirby and Opal Duncan Hartness. Mrs. Fox will lie in state Friday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at New Bethany Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., in the church sanctuary, with the Rev. Bill Mason officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

