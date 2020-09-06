Feimster, Marjorie Francis Brewer

Marjorie Francis Brewer Feimster, 95, of Statesville, entered her eternal home Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County June 16, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Joseph C. Brewer Sr. and Ethel Barnard Brewer. She was a graduate of Scotts High School. On July 31, 1943, she was married to Ralph V. Feimster Sr., whom preceded her in death in 2007. She was a member of Front Street Baptist Church and enjoyed working in the yard, looking after her flowers, reading and camping with Mr. Feimster, in earlier years. She was a loving and devoted mother. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gayle F. Holcombe in 1989; three sisters, Florence Plyer, Pat Newland, Thelma Ballard; and two brothers, Joe Brewer Jr. and Glenn Brewer. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Vaughn Feimster; daughter, Anita Broome (Ronnie); grandchildren, Anne Holcombe, Trenny Feimster, Sam Holcombe (Stacey), Natalie F. Gregory (Josh), Wesley Feimster (Erin), Kyle Broome (Brittany) and Allison B. Foster (Eric); nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, James "Jim" Brewer (Eunice). Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Tim Stutts officiating. Memorials may be made to Front Street Baptist Church, the Alzheimer's Association or to Hospice of Iredell County. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Gardens of Statesville and to Dr. Narendran, for their love and care of Mrs. Feimster. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.