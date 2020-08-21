Feimster, Anna Carolyn Ladd

February 28, 1948 - August 17, 2020 Anna Carolyn Ladd Feimster, 72, of Scotts, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born Saturday, Feb. 28, 1948, in Iredell County, to the late Marvin Ladd and Louise Hedrick. She worked for 35 years as a processing agent at International Paper. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by, two brothers; two sisters; one grandson, Matthew Elliott; and loving pet, Pookie. Anna is survived by her daughters, Janet Perry and husband, Dale, of Statesville, Karen Lowrance, of Wilkes, and Kathy Mackesy and husband, Thomas, of Tampa, Fla; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and loving pet, Harley. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Chapman Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials may be made in honor of Anna to, Humane Society of Iredell County, P.O. Box 1617, Statesville, NC 28687. Chapman Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.