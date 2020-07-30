Farewell, Rebecca Strickland

July 21, 1979 - July 20, 2020 Rebecca Strickland Farewell, 40, of Columbia Falls, Maine, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, July 20, 2020, in Okanogan, Wash. Born July 21, 1979, in N. Palm Beach, Fla., she was the daughter of Phillip Strickland (Wanda) and Jan Shade (Gary), both of Statesville. She is survived by her husband, Jack Farewell Jr., of Columbia Falls, Maine.; step sisters, Lori Brewer and Tonya Williams, both of Ohio, and Tonya Parker of Virgina; and step brother, Chris Loflin, of Maggie Valley. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Tracy Fry and Michael Strickland. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Revs. Johnny Bolin, John Parks and David Troutman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church Mission Fund. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
