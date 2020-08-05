Fanjoy, Julia "Nan" Davenport

Julia "Nan" Davenport Fanjoy December 17, 1931 - August 3, 2020 "Nan" Fanjoy, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, moved through life with elegance, style, beauty and a smile. She grew up in Statesville, the daughter of the late Harold and Sara Ford Davenport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Weldon Fanjoy. She attended Mitchell College and studied theology at the University of the South. In addition to being a full-time mother she was an actress, artist, volunteer, bridge player, voracious reader, and member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension for 60 years. With Weldon she raised 3 daughters who gave them both enough of a hard time to test their resolve. She loved to dance, studied ballet and enjoyed line dancing late in her life. She and the family enjoyed many wonderful times and made magical memories at the beach home in Topsail Beach. She welcomed a menagerie of animals from the obligatory dogs and cats, to rabbits, snakes, a raccoon and a capuchin monkey into in her home and shared the love of horses with Weldon and the girls, spending many a weekend at local horse shows and swimming in the backyard pool. She wore costume jewelry like a Queen and red lipstick better than Elizabeth Taylor. She wore black, white, red, certain blues and that was it. Her color was beautiful. She loved sweets and delighted in every dessert ever made. She always had kind words and it was rare to hear her complain. Though diagnosed with age related dementia, she was sharp, feisty and witty to the end. She knew every face, and most names, loved her family, friends and caregivers and enjoyed many Jeopardy games with family where she held her own. Surviving are her sister, Becky Davenport and friend, Ann Anderson; daughters, Sally Fanjoy and husband, James Labrenz, Julia Fanjoy Terrill and Mike Terrill, Rebecca Fanjoy Monish and Scott Monish; grandchildren, Liz Monish, Sam Monish, Marin Fanjoy-Labrenz, Brock Labrenz, Austin Labrenz, Clark Terrill, Adrian Terrill; and six great-grandchildren. We give special thanks for the love of her main caregivers, Mitzi Yount and Leona Lee Hunter as well as Patti Carroll, Judy Hughes, Home Instead and Carolina Caring. A service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Church of the Ascension; Carolina Caring; or a charity of choice. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
