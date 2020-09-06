 Skip to main content
Engram, Nettie Hazel
Engram, Nettie Hazel

Nettie Hazel Engram, 92, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A service celebrating Nettie's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m., at New Salem United Methodist Church, under the Oak trees. Please wear a mask, bring a chair and dress comfortably in bright clothing. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. The complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Engram family. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

