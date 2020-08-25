Edison, Tommie

Tommie Allen Edison, 75, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home. Tommie was raised in Union Grove, by his foster parents, the late Albert and Pearl Cooper. He attended Union Grove schools and Nov. 20, 1965, he married Carolyn Hudspeth Edison, who survives of the home. He was a self-employed poultry farmer for over 30 years and was a member of Zion Baptist Church. He loved farming and was a devoted supporter of the Republican Party. After retirement he enjoyed walking and eating breakfast with his friends. He remained a devoted husband, father and grandfather to the end of his life. In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two daughters, Susan Pope (Keith) and Tammy Suther (Michael); three granddaughters, Taylor Reid, Allison Pope and Morgan Suther; two sisters, Gloria Lawrence (W.F.), Martha Maier; and one brother, Arland Eidson of Virginia Beach, Va. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Sherrill; and a brother, Jerry Eidson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Troutman Funeral Home with the Rev. Beau Mills officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial in Iredell Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
2:00PM
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
