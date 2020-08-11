Delnero, Diane

You have permission to edit this article.
Only $5 for 5 months

Diane Wasley Delnero, 71, formerly of Plymouth, Pa., and Union, N.J., passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Diane was born in Plymouth, Pa., and attended Plymouth High School and Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Until her retirement she was a long-time employee with American Airlines at Newark Liberty Airport where she met her husband, Charles Delnero, who was employed by TWA. After retirement she and Charlie moved to North Carolina where they made many friends and Diane was able to pursue her love of cooking, gardening and enjoying time with her cats, Velcro and Hobo. Diane was preceded by her parents, Helen (Pleban) and Al Wasley; brother, Albert; and uncle, Alfred, all of whom resided in Plymouth, Pa. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Charles Delnero; stepdaughter, Tara Poggi; sister-in-law, Barbara Delnero; aunt and uncle, Sylvia and Michael Hudacek; and godson, Michael J. Hudacek Jr. Diane will be deeply missed and never forgotten by all who knew and loved her. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Rd., in Mooresville. Burial in St. Martins Cemetery will follow. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Service information

Aug 12
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
11:00AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
217 Brawley School Rd.
Mooresville, NC 28117
