Deane, Doris Johnson

March 25, 1947 - July 17, 2020 Doris Johnson Deane, 73, of Statesville, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, July 17, 2020. Doris was born Tuesday, March 25, 1947, in Wilkes County to the late John "Dump" Calvin Johnson and Flossie Gregory Johnson. She was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Union Grove. She retired from Asmo. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her grandbabies, and was fond of her flower garden. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lou Johnson Jarvis, Virginia Johnson Simpson, Nadine Johnson Felts, and Jane Johnson Campbell. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, David V. Deane; sons, Micah Deane (Jayme), Luke Deane (Kari); sister, Margie Johnson Brooks; grandchildren, Noah, Jonah, Lilly, Jake, and Anna; several nieces and nephews; and last but not least her special pet, Maggie. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, July 20, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 11635 Statesville Rd., in Union Grove (Wilkes County). The Rev. Scott Hammer will officiate. In light of the pandemic the family request that all who attend follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing, etc. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
