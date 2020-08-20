Davis, Robert

Robert Allen Davis, 50, of Troutman, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Robbie was born April 3, 1970, in Mecklenburg County, and was the son of Bobby Glen Davis and Laura Johnson Davis. He was a graduate of South Iredell High School and on July 31, 2004, he married Crystal Joy Howington Davis. He loved his family, shooting pool, and NASCAR. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by four children, Samantha Mays (Jerrid Blevins) of Troutman, Justin Davis of Troutman, Bradley Davis of Troutman and Sarah Beth Davis of Troutman; two grandchildren, Lilly and Jack Blevins; one sister, Holly Davis Barnett (Tim) of Troutman; two nieces, Tori and Abby Barnett; and one nephew, Daniel Barnett. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Robbie will lie in state Friday, Aug. 21, from 1 to 7 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home. The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Memorials may be made to Vanderburg United Methodist Church and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
2304 Shelton Ave.
Statesville, NC 28677
