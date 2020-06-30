Daniels, William

William "Carroll" Daniels, 85, of Harmony, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Autumn Care. He was born in Iredell County Oct. 1, 1934, to the late William S. Daniels. Sr. and Pearl Smith Daniels. Carroll was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Harold Daniels; brother, Clifton Daniels; and sister, Helen Seahase. Carroll served in the U.S. Army and retired from truck driving after 50 years. Fishing was one of his favorite hobbies. He enjoyed inventing things and spent time drawing up plans and building those items. He enjoyed looking at "rocks" hunting emeralds and other precious stones. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Ann Pierce Daniels; son, Roger Daniels (Judy) of Harmony; two daughters, Susan Head (Jim) of Troutman, and Lori Sweeney (Pat) of Statesville; sister, Melba Ciconte; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m., at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Cliff Gwaltney and the Rev. Glenn Belcher officiating. Memorials may be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 355 Houstonville Rd., W., Harmony, NC 28634. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
