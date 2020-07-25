Dalton, Martha Ann Allison
0 entries

Dalton, Martha Ann Allison

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Martha Ann Allison Dalton, 81, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted today (Saturday, July 25), at 2 p.m., at Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary,Statesville. Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary of Statesville

Dalton, Martha Ann Allison
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Dalton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News