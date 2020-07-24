Dalton, Martha Ann Allison Dalton
Mrs. Martha Ann Allison Dalton, 81, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, Statesville, is serving the Dalton family.

