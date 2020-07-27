Dalton, Darlene Lenee Swift-Smyre
July 28, 2020 Mrs. Darlene Lenee Swift-Smyre Dalton, 52, of Harmony, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday, July 28, at 2 pm, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Harmony. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

