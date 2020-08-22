 Skip to main content
Crisp, Delbert
Crisp, Delbert

Delbert Crisp, of Tuskeegee, went to his eternal home Aug. 20, 2020. Born to Joel Harvie and Ida Rosetta Cable Crisp, he lived a long, full life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Shope Crisp; daughter, Sharon Crisp Lowry (Paul Lowry); parents, Harvie and Ida Crisp; sisters, June Hedrick, Celestial Chennault, Edith Jenkins, Opal Jenkins; brothers, Barnie Crisp, Ben Crisp; and granddaughter, Tiffany Sweet. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary Jo Rogers Crisp; son-in law, Paul Lowry (Gladys); daughter, Debby Wheat; stepchildren, Gregg Rogers (Jannine), Maurica Roemer (Brian); daughter-in-law, Debbie Rogers Gibson (Mark); three grandchildren, James Patton Lowry, Mary Beth Lowry, Chris Wheat; stepgrandchildren, Joseph Rogers, Arthur Rogers, Ashley Rogers, Collin Roemer Elisabeth Roemer; and several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Fallstown Baptist Church in Statesville. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Facemask and social distancing practices will be observed. A service and interment will be held in Breedlove Cemetery in Tuskeegee, at 12 p.m., Monday, Aug 24. Donations can be made in honor of Delbert to Hospice of Iredell County, www.hoic.org; or Fallstown Baptist Church, www.fallstownbaptist.org/staff. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Service information

Aug 23
Visitation
Sunday, August 23, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Fallstown Baptist Church
242 State Park Rd.
Troutman, NC 28166
Aug 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 23, 2020
3:00PM
Fallstown Baptist Church
242 State Park Rd.
Troutman, NC 28166
