Billy Wayne Crawford, 56, of Statesville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in Iredell County, to the late John Crawford and Betty Drye Crawford. He was also preceded in death by his children, Joseph W. Crawford and Jessica N. Crawford. Billy was employed by P.S. West Construction. He loved fishing. Billy is survived by family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 15, at 2 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. J.B. Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Moss Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.