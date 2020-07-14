Crawford, Billy
Billy Wayne Crawford, 56, of Statesville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in Iredell County, to the late John Crawford and Betty Drye Crawford. He was also preceded in death by his children, Joseph W. Crawford and Jessica N. Crawford. Billy was employed by P.S. West Construction. He loved fishing. Billy is survived by family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 15, at 2 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. J.B. Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Moss Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

