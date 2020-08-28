Collins, Vicie Carter

Vicie Carter Collins, formerly of Gilbert, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Taylorsville. Born June 7, 1933, in Mingo County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Lee and Martha Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Lee Hulin Collins; son, Kenny Collins; brother, Ballard Carter; and three sisters, Pansy Belcher, Thelma Blankenship and Louise Creesong. Vicie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching her children and family grow. She especially loved being around children. Vicie was a Godly woman who often said "God gives you all your life to follow him. It's up to you to do so." Those left to love and cherish her memory and to mourn her loss are her children, Bobby Collins (Iona), Larry Collins, David Collins (Charlene), Mark Collins, Brenda Benge (Johnny), Kathy Calhoun (Doug) and Doretha Ochs (Michael); siblings, Rush Carter, Midge Thompson and Esse Harris; 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held in West Virginia, Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held for Vicie in the Chapel at Mounts Funeral Home following a visitation with the Rev. Diamond Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Carter Family Cemetery at Browning Fork, W.Va., with friends and family serving as pallbearers. She may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Mounts Funeral Home
