Collins, Vicie Carter

Vicie Carter Collins, formerly of Gilbert, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Taylorsville. Born June 7, 1933, in Mingo County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Lee and Martha Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Lee Hulin Collins; son, Kenny Collins; brother, Ballard Carter; and two sisters, Pansy Belcher, Thelma Blankenship, Louise Creesong. Vicie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching her children and family grow. She especially loved being around children. Vicie was a Godly woman who often said "God gives you all your life to follow him. It's up to you to do so." Those left to love and cherish her memory and to mourn her loss are her children, Bobby Collins (Iona), Larry Collins, David Collins (Charlene), Mark Collins, Brenda Benge (Johnny), Kathy Calhoun (Doug) and Doretha Ochs; siblings, Rush Carter, Midge Thompson and Esse Harris; 20 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Friends may gather with the family, Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home from 6 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Mounts Funeral Home in West Virgina. Burial will follow at the Carter Family Cemetery in Browning Fork, W.Va. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Mounts Funeral Home
