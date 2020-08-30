Clanton, Thomas Paul

August 7, 1931 - August 28, 2020 Thomas Paul Clanton, 89, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, following a period of declining health. Visitation will be conducted Monday, Aug. 31, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, with funeral services at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Clanton was born, Aug. 7, 1931, to the late Sarah McCord Clanton in Iredell County. Paul was a producer for Perdue Farms for many years. He had retired from Schneider Mills in Taylorsville. A member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church, he was very active in the Central Fire Department as a founding member and having served as Assistant Chief and a member of the Board of Directors. He was a fan of Wood Bros. Racing Team and loved to travel. Paul was well known and a great conversationalist. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Morrison; one sister, Hazel Hartness; and a brother, Dwight White. Paul is survived by one daughter, Angela Dobson; two sons, Tony Clanton and special friend, Robin Connolly, Scott Clanton and wife, Tammy, all of Statesville; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren remember him. He has a number of nieces and nephews and a special niece, Janet Snow. Members of the Central Fire Department will serve as pallbearers and honorary pall bearers. The Revs. Gary W. Jennings, Chase White and Mike Duncan, will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Fire Department in Statesville, 4634 Wilkesboro Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625. Alexander Funeral Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
