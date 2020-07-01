Clanton, Flake Herman

June 6, 1934 - June 28, 2020 Flake Herman Clanton, 86, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, after a period of declining health. Mr. Clanton was a native of Alexander County. He was born June 6, 1934, son of the late Edward S. and Grace M. Clanton. He was a retired farmer, carpenter and plumber; he spent much of his time working for Alan Lackey Plumbing and Hope Brothers Builders. Whenever possible he could be found outdoors. Hunting and fishing were his favorites. He was a devoted caregiver to his son, Stephen. Mr. Clanton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Clanton and most recently his son, Stephen Clanton. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Wilma C. Lambert, Edna M. Clanton and Reba Clanton; his brother, Hubert M. Clanton; brother-in-law, Fred D. Lambert; and other family members. He is survived by two sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Levi Lambert, Tony Clanton, Bill Masters and Nelson Dellinger were special caregivers to Herman during his last days at home. No formal family visitation will be held due to COVID-19 concerns. The body will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service of Taylorsville, today (Wednesday, July 1), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m., at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Duncan and the Rev. Joey Campbell will officiate the service. Memorials may be given to Pisgah United Methodist Church Building Fund c/o Jonathan Harris, 178 Hill Farm Rd., Hiddenite, NC 28636. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
