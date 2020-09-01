Larry Steve Church, 75, of Statesville, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. He was born in Iredell County Sept. 8, 1944, to the late James Everett Church and Lena Tayes Church. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Church. Larry attended Celeste Henkel School and worked for many years at Carnation Milk. After they closed, he worked for Gilbert Engineering until he retired. He loved riding his Harley and working on cars in his shed. Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Steve Church (Jan) of Cleveland; two daughters, Tammy Church (Shane) of Statesville, Lisa Bumgarner (Philip) of Statesville; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Gene Church, Wayne Church and Dennis Church. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with Preacher Jerry Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends and family Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Nicholson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.