Cates, Polly York

January 21, 1929 - July 31, 2020 Polly York Cates, 91, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Statesville. She was born Jan. 21, 1929, to the late Issiac and Jettie York. Mrs. Cates retired from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after 30 years in central supply. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time in her garden. Mrs. Cates was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Gregg Cates Sr.; and 13 siblings. She leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Cates; grandchildren, Timothy Gregg Cates Jr., Benjamin Paul Cates, Michael Cates, and Steven Cates; sister-in-law Grace York; son, Curtis Ray Cates; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m., at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation, beginning at 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial at Westlawn Gardens of Memory will follow the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
