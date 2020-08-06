Campbell, Stanley Wayne

November 10, 1955 - August 1, 2020 Stanley Wayne Campbell (affectionately known as "Butch") was born Nov. 10, 1955, in Jamaica, N.Y., to the late Robert Ray and Ozell Turner Campbell. He was the third of five children born to this union. He departed this life Saturday Aug. 1, 2020, at Novant Rowan Memorial Hospital in Salisbury. He received his high school diploma in Jamaica, Queens. He later relocated to Harmony. His last job was at Philip Morris in Concord. On Nov. 23, 1994, he married Nancy Carol White. At middle age, he was baptized, and joined Refuge Community Church. Butch loved fishing, drag racing and of course his Panthers football team. He also loved to assemble things. If you needed anything put together you could bring it to Butch and he would put it together for you. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Fritts of West Virginia. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 25 years, Nancy; daughter, Passhan Lashae Smith of Cooleemee, Corey DeBrail Sellers of Winston-Salem, and Teia Sellers of Mocksville; nine grandchildren, Kinijah and Tahlik Sellers of Greensboro, Makhi and Raeshawn Sellers of Winston-Salem, Monique and Asia Sellers of Mocksville, Teshayah Pressley, Rashon and Laron McCoy of Cooleemee; two sisters, Naomi Davis of Harmony, and Nanette Wise of Statesville; two brothers, Ronald Campbell (Sara) of Troutman, and Robert Ray Campbell Jr. of Harmony; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will truly be missed but not forgotten. A visitation for Butch will be held Thursday Aug. 6, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Davie Funeral Service Chapel in Mocksville. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., at Rowan Memorial Park. The Rev. Rodney Barker will be officiating the service. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
416 Valley Road
Mocksville, North Carolina 27028
