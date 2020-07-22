Campbell, Ellen Elizabeth

Mrs. Ellen Elizabeth Campbell, 79, of Harmony, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. A public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 24, at First Baptist Church, 126 First St., in Harmony. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., at the church. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., Salisbury www.nobleandkelsey.com
