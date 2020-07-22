Campbell, Ellen Elizabeth
Mrs. Ellen Elizabeth Campbell, 79, of Harmony, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home. A public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 24, at First Baptist Church, 126 First St., in Harmony. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., at the church. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc., Salisbury www.nobleandkelsey.com

Campbell, Ellen Elizabeth
Service information

Jul 24
Public Viewing
Friday, July 24, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
First Baptist Church of Harmony
126 First Church Street
Harmony, NC 28634
Jul 24
Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Harmony
126 First Church Street
Harmony, NC 28634
