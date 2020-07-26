Campbell, Donald Lee

January 25, 1957 - July 23, 2020 Donald Lee Campbell, 63, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his residence. Born in Iredell County Jan. 25, 1957, he was the son of the late Lester Lee Campbell and Mae Mayberry Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou and Naomi. Donald attended Iredell-Statesville Schools and retired from Coffey Construction. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Glenda Coffey Campbell; son, Shawn Campbell; daughters, Amanda Campbell and Kimberly Alejo; stepson, Jason Mitchell; stepdaughter, Angela Bennett; sister, Marie Moose; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
