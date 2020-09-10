Caldwell, Colleen Sharpe

 Skip to main content
September 7, 2020 Colleen Sharpe Caldwell, 85, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Novant Huntersville Medical Center. Mrs. Caldwell was born to the late Chalmer and Ozelle Sharpe in Hiddenite. She was a member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church and regularly volunteered at Iredell County Nursing Committee and was an advocate for Guardian Ad Litem. In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Sharpe. She is survived by her children, Karen (Miles) Crovitz, Linda (David) Jack; stepchildren, Lucretia (Griff) Sperry, Pam (Steve) Hogge and Hughston (Leigh) Caldwell; seven grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Walker; and brother, Lindsey Sharpe. Private funeral services will be held today (Thursday Sept. 10), with a public graveside service at 2:45 p.m., at Glenwood Memorial Park. A visitation will follow the service. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Joshi and staff at Novant Cancer Institute and the staff at Novant Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com

