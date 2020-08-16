Byers, Faye

Zella Faye Shore Byers, 81, of Statesville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was born in Yadkin County Dec. 8, 1938, to the late William T. Shore Sr., and Sinia Holleman Shore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ed Ray Byers; brother, William T. Shore Jr.; and sister, Velma S. Parlier. Faye was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church and was retired from JC Penney. She loved to travel, go shopping and spend time with her grandchildren. She was also known for loving her junk food and having a sweet tooth. Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Scott Byers (Tracie); daughter, Amy Kellams (Donavan); three grandchildren, Trista Byers, Raeleigh Byers, Max Kellams; and two sisters, Doris S. Murdock and Thelma S. Russ. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m., at Western Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Spry and James Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Monday evening, Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. The family requests that memorials be made to Gideons International, 2400 Crownpoint Executive Dr., Charlotte, NC 28227. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
