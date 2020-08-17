Byers, Faye

Zella Faye Shore Byers, 81, of Statesville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Scott Byers (Tracie); daughter, Amy Kellams (Donavan); three grandchildren, Trista Byers, Raeleigh Byers, Max Kellams; and two sisters, Doris S. Murdock and Thelma S. Russ. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m., at Western Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Spry and James Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will visit with friends today (Monday, Aug. 17), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. The family requests that memorials be made to Gideons International, 2400 Crownpoint Executive Dr., Charlotte, NC 28227. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
