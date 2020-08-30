Byers, Donald James

Donald James Byers, 75, of Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte. Donald was born Dec. 1, 1944, in Iredell County and was the son of the late Kelly James Byers and Ina Barnette Byers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dary Byers; and sister-in-law, Gloria Byers. He attended Celeste Henkel High School and was retired from Douglas & Sons Trucking Co. On Oct. 9, 1965, he married Barbara Cochrane Byers, whom survives Donald. He loved his family, grandchildren, fishing and camping. In addition to his wife of 54 years, he is survived by two sons, Marty James Byers (Leigh) of Mooresville, Ryan Byers (Edith) of Statesville; four grandchildren, Ken Byers, Walker Byers, Emma Byers, Marlee Byers; great-granddaughter, Kinslee Byers; two brothers, David Byers (Judy) of Statesville, Danny Byers of Statesville; and one sister, Debbie Byers (Jimmy Mackey) of Statesville. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
