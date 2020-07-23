Burns, Nancy Lynn

Nancy Lynn Burns, 70, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Memorial Hospital in Winston Salem. She was born May 4, 1950, in Hudson, N.Y., the daughter of the late Edward Krier, and Jean Rider Krier. She was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Kevin of 34 years; sister, Judy (Michael) Alexander; brother, Alan (Carrie) Krier; brother-in-law, Casey Burns; brother-in-law, Brian (Linda) Burns; several cousins, nieces and nephews and all their loving children; and her mother-in-law, Beverly Burns. Nancy was the Office Manager at the family business, R. E. Burns & Sons Co., Inc. of Statesville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St., in Statesville. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Dr., in Statesville. A reception will follow the Mass in the Church Social Hall. Nancy will be buried in the family cemetery plot in Cape Vincent, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Forward with Christ Building Campaign" at St. Philip the Apostle Church. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
