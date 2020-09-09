Edwin Dwight Burks Edwin Dwight Burks, 66, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home. He was born June 24, 1954, in Welch, W.Va., the son of Dorisia Green Burks and the late Edward Burks. Dwight was an incredibly gifted musician, who was able to play numerous instruments and in many different bands, including the Misty River band. He always enjoyed a good jam session. He had a passion for spending time in the outdoors while camping, fishing, and floating on the New River or fishing and crabbing in Georgia. In his spare time he went to classic car shows and coached youth athletics. Most of all, Dwight loved his family and spending time with them. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 44 wonderful years, Jackie Burks; two daughters, Amanda Perdue (Jon) and Paula Burks (Daniel); grandchildren, Dalton, Isabella, Kaley, Maleah, Natalyn, Lucas, Ean, Andrew, Riley, Brielle, Corbin, S.J. and Grayson; brothers, David Burks (Margaret), Adrian Burks (Amye) and Eric Burks (Genet); special sister, Helen Marshall; extended musical family; and numerous other beloved family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, with the Rev. Jeff Williamson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brookwood Inn, 1505 E Broad St., Statesville, NC 28625; or Iredell Veterans Transitional House. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned