Brown Sr., Ralph Courtney
0 entries

Brown Sr., Ralph Courtney

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Ralph Courtney Brown Sr., 86, of Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence. A graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, July 5, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville with the Rev. Grant Sharp officiating. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Sherry's Home Health Care, also a tremendous thank you to Arlie Brewer, Lisa Nettle Wald and Samuel "Sam" Ray Jordan for their love and support. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Ralph Brown, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 5
Graveside Service
Sunday, July 5, 2020
2:00PM
Oakwood Cemetery
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News