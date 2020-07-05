Brown Sr., Ralph Courtney

Ralph Courtney Brown Sr., 86, of Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his residence. A graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, July 5, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville with the Rev. Grant Sharp officiating. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Sherry's Home Health Care, also a tremendous thank you to Arlie Brewer, Lisa Nettle Wald and Samuel "Sam" Ray Jordan for their love and support. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
