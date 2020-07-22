Boger Jr., Thomas
Boger Jr., Thomas

Mr. Thomas Holloway Boger Jr., 78, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Mr. Boger was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Davie County and was the son of the late Thomas H. Boger Sr. and Mattie Boger. He attended Cool Spring Schools and in 1959, he married Shirley Mae Grant Boger, who survives of the home. He was a member of Troutman First United Methodist Church and was the owner of B and G Amoco and I-40 BP. He loved to train Tennessee Walkers and was a member of the Tennessee Walking Horse Association and the NC Walking Horse Association. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Kathy Boger of Statesville, Debra Souther (Roger) of Harmony, Mark Boger of Statesville; one grandson, Matthew Robinson (Stefanie Rowland) of Statesville and one sister, Brenda Swisher (Fred) of Davie County. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Revs. Tony Bunton and Jeff Hamrick officiating. Mr. Boger will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home from 12 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Troutman First United Methodist Church in Troutman. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jul 24
Graveside Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
3:00PM
Oakwood Cemetery
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
