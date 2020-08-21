Blackwell, Donald Lee

August 10, 2020 Mr. Donald Lee Blackwell, 70, of Troutman, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. A viewing for Mr. Blackwell will be held Monday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home Chapel. A private graveside service for Mr. Blackwell will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m., at the Salisbury National Cemetery. W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Blackwell family.
Service information
Aug 24
Viewing
Monday, August 24, 2020
1:00PM-6:00PM
W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier and Sons Funeral Home Chapel
1020 Briarhill Rd.
Mooresville, NC 28115
Aug 25
Graveside Service
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
11:00AM
VA National Cemetery, Salisbury
202 Government Road
Salisbury, NC 28144
