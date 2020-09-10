Billings, Josephine

Mrs. Josephine Hartsell Gibson Billings, 84, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Davis Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Billings was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Statesville, and was the daughter of the late Roy Clifton Gibson and Pearl Hartsell Gibson. She was a graduate of Scotts High School and was married to the late Clint Albert Billings, who passed away Dec. 9, 2008. She previously worked at Hill Haven and was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. She is survived by three children, Wanda Billings Whiting (Frank) of Statesville, Donna Billings Brown (David) of Statesville, Albert Eugene Billings of Charlotte; five grandchildren, Jackie Whiting Menster (Adam), Adam Brown, Matthew Brown, Tiffany Whiting (Paul), Caleb Brown; two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Samuel Menster; and one sister, Frances Bingham of Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Shiloh United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Minor and Evangelist Priscilla Young officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregivers, Marie Holloman, Larnetta Pinkston, Cynthia Carson and Priscilla Young for their love and care. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com