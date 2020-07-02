Beaver, Carolyn

Carolyn Martin Beaver, 82, of Cleveland, N.C., died Monday, June 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m., at Faith Church. Burial will follow in Knox Chapel Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Thursday, July 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. Fond memories and condolenes may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com
