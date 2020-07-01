Carolyn Martin Beaver, 82, of Cleveland, N.C., died Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born in Iredell County, Nov. 25, 1937, to the late Rev. Fred H. Martin and Doris Evelyn Watts Martin. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Giles "Pete" Upright; second husband, Clifford W. Beaver; daughter, Glenda Sue Upright; and two brothers. Carolyn loved her church, attending the ladies group at church, music, shopping, manis and pedis, going to the beauty shop, Elvis, flower gardening, cooking, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Tim Upright (Rachel) and Barry Upright (Veronica); four grandchildren, Chelsea Atwell, Hollie Morrison (Bobby), Travis Upright, Jonathan Upright; four great-grandchildren, Akira Morrison, Zoe Atwell, Isabella Underwood, David Upright; sister, Brenda Duggan(Carroll); niece, Nancy Martin; and nephew, Donnie Upright. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m., at Faith Church with Pastor Tim Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in the Knox Chapel Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening, July 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home. Fond memories and online condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
Beaver, Carolyn Martin
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Beaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.