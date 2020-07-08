Bauguess Sr., James Cleo
James Cleo Bauguess Sr. March 3, 1938 - July 5, 2020 James Cleo Bauguess Sr., 82, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born March 3, 1938, in Allegheny County, to the late Walter Guy Bauguess and Della Nannie Brown Bauguess. He was also preceded by his four brothers, Raulph, Eugene, Bill, and Guy. He retired in 1999 after 20 years from Southern Furniture. James enjoyed fishing, fixing cars, and watching wrestling with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Bauguess Jr. of Salisbury; daughters, Amanda Flowers of Statesville, Jennifer Bauguess of Reidsville, and Shanda Bauguess of Zephyrhills, Fla.; brother, Bobby Bauguess (Janie) of State Road; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 9, at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. Pastor Aaron Hollifield will be officiating. Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville

