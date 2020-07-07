Bauguess Sr., James Cleo

James Cleo Bauguess Sr., 82, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville is serving the family.
To send flowers to the family of James Bauguess Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 9
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
100 N. Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
100 N. Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.