Bauguess Sr., James Cleo
0 entries

Bauguess Sr., James Cleo

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

James Cleo Bauguess Sr., 82, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of James Bauguess Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 9
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
100 N. Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News