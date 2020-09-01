Barnes, George Nathaniel

August 29, 2020 George Nathaniel Barnes, 84, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Barnes was born to the late Arthur and Hattie Barnes in Littleton. He was a faithful member and deacon at Strait Way Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, George Barnes Jr. (Lisa) and Michael Wayne Barnes (Karen); and his siblings, Sam Barnes, Arthur Barnes, Margaret Tingen and Irene Crouse. He is survived by the mother of his children, Carolyn McNeely; his wife, Margie Lancaster Barnes; daughter, Gwendolyn Elaine Barnes Locke (Lynn); grandchildren, Brian, Michelle, Josh, George III, Stacy, Duane, Collette, Aaron, Jacob, Ty, Trey, Carter and Lane; and 15 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held today (Tuesday, Sept. 1), at 2 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with an entombment service to follow at Iredell Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Rick Davis and Bryan Lancaster. The family is requiring that all who attend the service be wearing a mask. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may go to the following link for the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC864hAs96dTRLVVL1la0Qlw/videos?view=2&flow=list. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the livestream: https://www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Strait Way Missionary Baptist Church, 629 Ostwalt Amity Rd., Troutman, NC 28166. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
