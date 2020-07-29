Barker, Johnny C.

August 15, 1942 - July 25, 2020 Johnny C. Barker, 77, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Survivors include his daughter and two grandchildren. Services will be held privately at the VA National Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
