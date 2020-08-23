 Skip to main content
Alexander, Alan Bruce
Alexander, Alan Bruce

Alan Bruce Alexander Mr. Alan Bruce Alexander, 55, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary in Statesville. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, Statesville is serving the Alexander family.

