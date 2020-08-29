Adam Sr., Roy Lee

 Skip to main content
Mr. Roy Lee Adam Sr., 79, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at 1:30 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary in Statesville. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is assisting the family.

Stony Jones

R I .H. Mr. Adams you was a great kind hearted man loved riding with you in the taxi

