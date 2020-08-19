Absher, Jeffrey Stuart

August 27, 1964 - August 17, 2020 Jeffrey Stuart Absher, 55, of Harmony, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his residence. Born in Wilkes County Aug. 27, 1964, he was the son of Arlie C. Absher and the late Mary Maxine Taylor Absher. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Alice Church Absher. Jeffrey worked at Napa Auto Parts Store in Harmony, and was a member of Fairmount United Methodist Church, where he sang in a quartet. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, other sports and going out to eat. He was a member of the V-Point Ruritan Club. Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Arlie C. Absher; brother, Joey Absher (Dawn); sister, Regina Brennan (Chris); and niece, Mary. Jeffrey will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Saturday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A private family service will be held in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Lynne Lepley officiating. The family asks that donations be sent to assist with funeral arrangements to Regina Brennan, 13212 Kennerly Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.