Nurses intro

We are so excited to celebrate our local nurses as we recognize our Honorees. Our Celebrating Nurses program allowed our community members to nominate and vote a nurse in our community that exemplified nursing at its best. We are proud to introduce these nurses to you in today’s special section. I hope you enjoy getting to know these very talented nurses.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate a nurse in our community. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for our honorees.

Special thanks to our title sponsor, Iredell Health System, for supporting this local initiative.

Thank you,

Terry Coomes, Publisher

