Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C.

Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.

Low is accepting new patients. For information, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. For an appointment, call 704-978-2250.

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, is at 1410 Fern Creek Drive, Statesville.

