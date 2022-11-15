North Iredell FFA takes part in 68th Annual North Carolina Association Land Judging Career Development Event

The North Iredell High School FFA Chapter participated in the 68th Annual North Carolina Association Land Judging Career Development Event on November 12, 2022, in Franklin County, North Carolina.

This event is sponsored by Duke Energy, the Soil Science Society of North Carolina, and MVP Southgate. The senior team placed 10th in the State and 2nd in the Northwest Region. Team members include Mason Brown, Brayden Hill, Dalton Jordan, and Shane Nicholson. The junior team placed 5th in the State and 1st in the Northwest Region. Team members include Landon Crouse, Hayley King, Taylor Sharpe and Gabriell Southern.

This event encourages students in grades 6-10 to analyze land characteristics such as soil type, erosion, and drainage to determine the best possible use. Knowledge about soils can be organized and applied in managing farms, fields, and woodlands, developing communities, as well as engineering work. Students are able to comprehend why soils respond differently to management practices and how soil properties affect crop growth and urban uses.