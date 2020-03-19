North Carolina documents first case of COVID-19 community spread

There are at least 117 reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina as the case total continues to rise in the state and across the country, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and local health departments.

Iredell County has reported two presumptive cases.

The state website lists 97 cases total. However, on Thursday, Forsyth County reported two additional cases and the Davidson County Department of Public Health announced one case, none of which are included in the state’s total.

Additionally, at least 17 other cases in the state have been reported by local health departments but aren’t yet counted in the official state total.

In the Triad, there are at least seven reported cases, with four now in Forsyth County, two in Guilford County and one in Davidson County, according to the local health departments.

Public health departments, private labs and university hospitals have administered at least 2,505 COVID-19 tests in the state, according to N.C. DHHS. The state public health lab administered 549 of the tests and has supplies to test 900 more patients.

The largest cluster of cases in North Carolina can be found in Durham County, where there are at least 32 cases.