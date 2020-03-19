North Carolina documents first case of COVID-19 community spread

There are at least 117 reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina as the case total continues to rise in the state and across the country, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and local health departments.
Iredell County has reported two presumptive cases.
The state website lists 97 cases total. However, on Thursday, Forsyth County reported two additional cases and the Davidson County Department of Public Health announced one case, none of which are included in the state’s total.
Additionally, at least 17 other cases in the state have been reported by local health departments but aren’t yet counted in the official state total.
In the Triad, there are at least seven reported cases, with four now in Forsyth County, two in Guilford County and one in Davidson County, according to the local health departments.
Public health departments, private labs and university hospitals have administered at least 2,505 COVID-19 tests in the state, according to N.C. DHHS. The state public health lab administered 549 of the tests and has supplies to test 900 more patients.
The largest cluster of cases in North Carolina can be found in Durham County, where there are at least 32 cases.
There are 22 cases in Wake County and 13 in Mecklenburg, according to N.C. DHHS.
However, the Mecklenburg County Department of Public Health reports at least 30 cases.
Regionally, Watauga County has at least two reported cases.
In Kernersville, a day care center closed after one child’s parent tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s unclear what county that person lives in.
Of the more than 500 patients hospitalized nationwide due to COVID-19, 38% are between the age of 20 and 54, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 47% of patients admitted to intensive care units are adults under 65.
Gov. Roy Cooper said the state health lab confirmed a case of community spread of COVID-19 in Wilson County east of Raleigh, meaning that the person had not traveled to a coronavirus hot spot or been in contact with someone else already known to have the virus.
It is the first such case in the state.
“This is an expected, but still unfortunate benchmark in this new pandemic,” he said.
The Associated Press
contributed to this report
