The Town of Mooresville, after having their motion for dismissal denied Monday, is once again being held in civil contempt of court for failin…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 8-14. L…
A Statesville man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in March.
A man wanted on more than 125 charges stemming from numerous vehicle break-ins in Statesville was apprehended in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
An Olin man escaped injury in a crash that claimed the life of a Shelby woman Monday in Lincoln County.
MANTEO — One person was killed after a portion of an old bridge on the North Carolina Outer Banks collapsed and fell into the water, authoriti…
Authorities charged a Statesville woman with posting harassing images on social media.
Three men have been charged with felony breaking and entering into the Valero convenience store on Northwest Boulevard, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.
LONG VIEW — A Long View man shot his grandson when he tried to break into his house early Thursday morning.
The city of Statesville is taking over a piece of property on Fifth Street after Superior Court Judge Richard L. Doughton ruled in a civil nui…